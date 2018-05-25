Game of Thrones asks for local help
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Game of Thrones concert goes on tour

Composer Ramin Djawadi will use local orchestras alongside his own soloists from the United States as he travels across Europe.

In rehearsals, he told the BBC how being a GOT super-fan hasn't helped the day job.

  • 25 May 2018
Go to next video: Stranded orchestra surprise for wedding