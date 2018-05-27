Shawn Mendes's British roots
Biggest Weekend: Shawn Mendes works with a vocal coach 'an hour a day'

Pop star Shawn Mendes says he works with a vocal coach for an hour every day.

The 19-year-old also revealed his vocal warm-up techniques, and his British roots, to 5 Live's Colin Paterson ahead of his set at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.

