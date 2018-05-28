Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Biggest Weekend highlights
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher are among the stars who have been performing at the BBC Biggest Weekend music festival.
Rita Ora used her set to pay tribute to Avicii, who died in April.
The event has been taking place across four UK cities - Belfast, Perth, Swansea and Coventry.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window