The street artists battling ‘mansplaining’
Street-art duo Nomad Clan on battling ‘mansplaining’

Cbloxx and Aylo make up the street art duo Nomad Clan, painting giant murals all over the world, including the UK’s tallest mural in Leeds.

But the pair, whose real names are Joy and Hayley, say they have had to deal with misogyny and ‘mansplaining’ from the public and other artists throughout their careers.

  • 29 May 2018