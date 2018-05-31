Grimmy announces R1 Breakfast Show exit

Video

Nick Grimshaw has revealed he is stepping down from the Radio 1 Breakfast Show after almost six years at the helm.

Announcing his departure, he told listeners the role was never going to be a "forever job" and when he started thought he would stay for a couple of years.

The presenter joked when he began the show, some listeners were beginning their GCSEs and now they had graduated from university.

Grimshaw is swapping with Greg James and will take over his 4-7pm slot on the station.