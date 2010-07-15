Video
Out-of-hours care firm criticised
A company providing out-of-hours care in an area where a pensioner died after a painkiller overdose had "systematic" failings, the NHS regulator says.
David Gray, 70, from Manea, Cambridgeshire, was killed by Dr Daniel Ubani, a German medic working his first NHS shift for Take Care Now.
The now-defunct firm was criticised for failing to act on previous cases and warnings on standards.
The Care Quality Commission said the whole NHS should learn lessons too.
Branwen Jeffreys reports.
-
15 Jul 2010