Robotic seal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan develops robotic seals to comfort sick and elderly

Researchers in Japan have developed a robot in the shape of a seal that they say can provide physical and emotional support to the sick and elderly.

Japan's robotic technology is among the most advanced in the world.

The therapeutic robot, named Paro, makes a seal-like noise and moves its head and tail.

Alexandra Mackenzie reports.

  • 02 Oct 2010