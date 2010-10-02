Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan develops robotic seals to comfort sick and elderly
Researchers in Japan have developed a robot in the shape of a seal that they say can provide physical and emotional support to the sick and elderly.
Japan's robotic technology is among the most advanced in the world.
The therapeutic robot, named Paro, makes a seal-like noise and moves its head and tail.
Alexandra Mackenzie reports.
-
02 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window