Virtual hospital teaches students
A virtual hospital ward is helping pharmacology students learn how to keep an eye on patient health.
Midlands Today's science correspondent, David Gregory, spoke to Prof Stephen Chapman and Luke Bracegirdle, about the teaching tool at Keele University.
03 Aug 2011
