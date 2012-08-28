Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young cannabis smokers run risk of lower IQ, report claims
Young people who smoke cannabis run the risk of a significant and irreversible reduction in their IQ, research suggests.
The findings come from a study of about 1,000 people in New Zealand.
An international team found those who started using cannabis below the age of 18 - while their brains were still developing - suffered a drop in IQ.
Mark Easton reports.
-
28 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-19394368/young-cannabis-smokers-run-risk-of-lower-iq-report-claimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window