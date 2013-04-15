Jeremy Hunt: Leeds hospital 'right' to stop child heart surgery
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says it was 'categorically' right for children's heart surgery to be suspended at Leeds General Infirmary.
Addressing the House of Commons on Monday, Mr Hunt added the decision to resume operations was also correct following their suspension in March.
He also confirmed that professor Sir Roger Boyle will play no further role in deliberations over the future of children's heart surgery at the hospital following his recent comments querying its reopening.
