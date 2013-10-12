Can life-saving gadgets be made in garages?

Video

Ever wondered where medical innovations come from?

Today we might expect new inventions to be born in anonymous laboratories, after the submission of several grant proposals. But the age of the home-grown inventor may not be over.

By day, Doctors David Williams and John Dingley are consultant anaesthetists, but by night they set to work making new medical gadgets.

Smitha Mundasad visited them in their workshop near Swansea to find out how the magic happens.