A&E: 'Things are going wrong in emergency care'

The College of Emergency Medicine has said that excessive pressure on A&E consultants has the potential to put patients at risk.

A survey of just over 1,000 UK consultants found six in 10 thought their jobs were unsustainable.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, College vice president Dr Taj Hassan said: "What we are trying to do is provide clear evidence and guidance from us, as an expert body, of what we think is going to return stability to our emergency care systems"