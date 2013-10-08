Chief Inspector of GPs uncovers 'shocking' GP care

Video

The new Chief Inspector of GPs for England says he has uncovered "shocking" levels of care in some practices following his first week in the job.

Professor Steve Field, who was appointed by the Care Quality Commission last month, has inspected 600 GP surgeries so far.

In some cases his team found that vaccines were not being properly refrigerated, staff references were not being checked and some drugs were out of date.

Professor Field told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "This is a minority but a minority can affect... a lot of people and I'm not going to tolerate it."