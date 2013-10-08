Malaria vaccine trial shows promise

Video

A vaccine against malaria could be available in two years, following a promising medical trial carried out across seven African countries.

In 2012 there were more than 200 million cases of malaria worldwide, with more than 600,000 deaths from the disease - most in Africa where it kills one child every minute.

GlaxoSmithKline say their vaccine, which was given to some 15,000 children, reduced cases of malaria by 25% in babies under 12 weeks old, and halved the incidence in children aged from five to 17 months old.

Fergus Walsh reports.