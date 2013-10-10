Discovery 'may hold Alzheimer's key'

Video

A chemical which can stop brain cell death in neurodegenerative disease has been hailed as a "turning point" in the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists at the University of Leicester say the finding is a massive step towards developing a drug that could be used to treat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntingdon's.

While their study has been described as "historic", a cure for neurodegenerative diseases could still be at least a decade away.

Pallab Ghosh reports.