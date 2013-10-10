Alzheimer's research: 'Exciting' breakthrough

Video

British scientists believe they have moved a significant step closer to developing a drug which can stop Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other degenerative brain diseases.

The University of Leicester discovery showed all brain cell death from prion disease in mice could be prevented.

Their study has been hailed by independent experts as historic and a probable turning point in the history of treating Alzheimer's.

Lead researcher Professor Giovanna Mallucci described the scientific first to BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt.