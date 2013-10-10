Immigration Bill: GP says there is no 'health tourism'

Video

Illegal immigrants will be blocked from opening bank accounts and will be subject to checks by private landlords under plans for an overhaul of immigration laws.

The Immigration Bill will also expect temporary visitors from outside the EU to pay for access to the NHS in order to stop so-called ''health tourism.''

Paquita de Zulueta, a volunteer with Doctors of the World, who has been working as a GP for 30 years and practices in London, says the government is misguided and ''health tourism'' is not a problem.