Inadequate hospital care for Parkinson's sufferers

BBC Newsnight has discovered that one in three people with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder which that can cause shaking, slow movement and stiff muscles, is not receiving adequate care when they enter hospitals and care homes.

As Newsnight's Mark Lobel reports data shows that people with Parkinson's are not only more likely to have an unplanned hospital admissions but once there usually end up staying longer, and often experience delays in receiving medication for the condition.