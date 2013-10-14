Cancer care at home: 'It's hard to see your mum in pain'

Video

Some carers looking after cancer patients in the UK are carrying out vital healthcare tasks without adequate training, according to a survey carried out by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity wants the NHS to do more to support carers and is pressing for an amendment to the Care Bill, which is due in the Commons later this month.

Shannelle Vital, 20, has been caring for her mother, who has overcome lung cancer, since she was 14. Her role involves overseeing medication and giving injections.

''It can be a lot on one person - I do as much as I can,'' she said. ''It's hard to see your mum in pain.''