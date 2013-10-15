Care Quality Commission: Hidden care home cameras considered

Video

Hidden cameras and mystery-shopper exercises should be considered as a possible way to inspect care homes, according to the health and social care watchdog.

Andrea Sutcliffe, the Care Quality Commission's chief inspector of adult social care, said she wanted to explore the role such techniques could play in uncovering abuse and neglect.

But she added: "It's difficult to balance that fear we may have together with protecting the privacy and dignity of people who can be at their most vulnerable."