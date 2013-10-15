Adult social care: 'There was food all over him'

Video

The new chief inspector for adult social care is to set out her priorities - including awarding ratings to every care home by 2016.

Following the revelations in 2011 by BBC's Panorama of abuse at the adult social care home Winterbourne View, Andrea Sutcliffe is considering the use of mystery shoppers and hidden cameras to drive up standards.

Steve Sollars, whose son, Sam, was a resident at Winterbourne View between 2008 and 2010, reflected on what had happened during his time in the care home.

He described a "slow deterioration" of the care that Sam received, with the family finding food all over him when they visited.

"We didn't expect the scale of abuse," he added.

First Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 15 October 2013.