General Medical Council: 'GP exam unfair to minorities'

Ethnic minority doctors in the UK are four times more likely than white candidates to fail their clinical GP exam, the General Medical Council has found.

Prof Aneez Esmail, an expert on racism in the NHS who led the investigation, said assessors may have an "unconscious bias".

"We need to find fairer means of assessing," he added.

The Royal College of GPs, which sets the exams, refutes allegations of unfairness.