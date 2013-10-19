'Basic errors killed our two-year-old,' say parents

Video

The death of a toddler whose fatal brain condition was not spotted in time was "avoidable", a coroner has ruled.

Two-year-old Alice Mason had successfully undergone treatment for a brain tumour two months before she was taken ill in March 2011.

She died days later, having developed fluid in the brain, an inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard.

Alice's parents Rosalind and Gareth, told BBC Breakfast they wanted to raise awareness so that "it would not happen again to another child".

"What in the end killed Alice was basic errors" said Mr Mason.