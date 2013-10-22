Burnham: Figure for NHS foreign care 'out of date'

Video

Shadow Health Secretary Andy Burnham has questioned government claims that up to £500m per year could be recovered from overseas visitors and migrants who use the NHS.

The Department of Health suggested the savings could come from a levy on foreigners, deterring health tourism and getting the NHS to claw back money it is owed by other countries.

But Mr Burnham said the figures that had been used to justify the claims were out of date and that it was important to look at "the small print behind the spin".