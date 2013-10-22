Jeremy Hunt: NHS GPs 'won't become border guards'

Video

The NHS must do more to claim back money from foreign patients treated in the UK, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says.

But he added that he did not want to turn GPs into border guards.

Ministers believe up to £500m could be recovered from overseas visitors' and migrants' use of the NHS every year.

Savings would come from a levy on foreigners, deterring health tourism and getting the NHS to claw back money it is owed by other countries.