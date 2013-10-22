WWI soundscape 'about humanity'

Video

History has left many images that illustrate the destructive legacy of WWI, but there is almost a total absence of recorded sound - particularly from the field of battle.

When musician Stuart Staples from the British band the Tindersticks was asked to compose a soundscape for the war museum at Ypres in Belgium, he said he wanted to create something reflective.

Ahead of next year's centenary, the Today programme's Tom Bateman went with him to the location of some of the deadliest battles.

Speaking from the German cemetery Mr Staples explained: "It's just about the humanity... people in Germany will feel the same as the people in the UK".

Tindersticks' new album Across Six Leap Years is out now and In Flanders Field will be released next year.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 22 October 2013.