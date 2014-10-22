Media player
Ebola crisis: WHO says serum in Africa within weeks
The World Health Organisation says that a treatment using serum made from the blood of recovered Ebola patients could be available within weeks in West Africa.
A senior WHO official, Dr Marie Paule Kieny, said facilities were being established to process blood containing Ebola antibodies that could then be turned into a serum to help new victims.
22 Oct 2014
