Dr Marie Paule Kieny
Ebola crisis: WHO says serum in Africa within weeks

The World Health Organisation says that a treatment using serum made from the blood of recovered Ebola patients could be available within weeks in West Africa.

A senior WHO official, Dr Marie Paule Kieny, said facilities were being established to process blood containing Ebola antibodies that could then be turned into a serum to help new victims.

  • 22 Oct 2014
