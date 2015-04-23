Video
Lyme disease diagnosis failure cost family £100,000
A research project is being launched today as scientists try to find out more about ticks.
Found throughout the British countryside, the parasites survive by feeding off blood.
They also carry Lyme disease which if left untreated, can develop into a chronic debilitating condition.
One woman who developed Lyme disease was repeatedly misdiagnosed, and spent more than £100,000 being treated abroad.
John Maguire reports.
