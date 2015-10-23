Health tourism boom in Cuba

Video

It has been a record year for tourism in Cuba thanks to a thaw in relations with the US and other countries - and the country's healthcare sector is also enjoying a boom.

Patients from all over the world have poured into Havana seeking treatments in five-star resorts - which are not always available to native Cubans.

Opponents say this private medical tourism creates a two-tier system but others argue that the combination of healthcare and holidays brings in much-needed money to the country's health system.

Will Grant reports from La Pradera international health centre in Havana.