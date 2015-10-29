Study reveals psychological effects of skin conditions

Video

More than half of people in the UK are affected by a skin condition every year, but health experts say the mental impact of living with a disease such as acne, eczema or psoriasis may not be fully understood.

A three-year study has found that young people in particular are often finding their mental and physical health suffers, with some even considering suicide. Jayne McCubbin has been to meet one young woman who says acne ruled her life.