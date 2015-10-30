Video
Living with learning disabilities: 'Better quality of life at home'
Plans to transform the way thousands of people with learning disabilities are supported have been released by NHS England.
It admitted that society had failed these people for decades, leaving them to languish in hospitals for years.
By 2020, it expects the majority of patients to be living in the community and out of institutionalised care.
Disability news correspondent Nikki Fox has been to see how, under the right care, those with complex needs can live independently.
-
30 Oct 2015
- From the section Health