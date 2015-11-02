Mental health campaign 'will combat stigma'

Video

Figures from the worlds of entertainment and sport have joined a cross-party campaign to boost the funding of mental health services in England.

Over 200 celebrities have backed the push for mental health to be treated as seriously as other illnesses.

It was launched by former mental health minister Norman Lamb, Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell and former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Mr Lamb said people with mental ill health "don't get the same right to access treatment on a timely basis that everyone else gets". He called it a "historic injustice."