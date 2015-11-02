Video
High profile names give support to mental health campaign
Leading figures from the worlds of entertainment and sport have joined a cross-party campaign to boost the funding of mental health services in England.
Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb and Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell have joined forces with celebrities such as Ruby Wax, the former footballer Ian Wright and film-maker Richard Curtis, to call for mental health to be taken as seriously as physical health.
Our Health Editor Hugh Pym reports.
-
02 Nov 2015
- From the section Health