'I would drink a bottle of morphine every day'

Nearly 8 million people in the UK suffer from chronic pain and GPs are prescribing record numbers of potentially addictive painkillers, the BBC's Panorama programme has been told.

Andy Dashwood had an awkward fall about 30 years ago, and following spinal surgery has been in chronic pain.

He explained to Panorama's Declan Lawn how he gets through the day.

UK viewers can watch the full Panorama - Hooked on Painkillers, on BBC iPlayer