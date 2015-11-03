Online brain training 'helps older adults with everyday tasks'

Video

They help pass many an idle moment, but a new study suggests that internet games could serve a higher purpose.

Scientists have found that regular use of an online brain-training programme significantly improved memory and reasoning in the over 50s, and life skills - such as shopping and managing money - in the over 60s.

Researchers from the Alzheimer's Society now want to see if such games can cut the risk of dementia and are looking for volunteers for a new study.

Jill Walton is a volunteer who has already agreed to take part.