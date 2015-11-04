Why is Lyme disease so hard to diagnose?

Video

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is spread to humans by infected ticks.

It is estimated that up to 3,000 new cases of the disease are diagnosed in England and Wales each year.

Symptoms can include a distinctive rash, tiredness, muscle pain or headaches.

The disease can be treated effectively if it is recognised early on, but diagnosis is difficult because so many of the symptoms are similar to other conditions such as chronic fatigue.

Victoria Derbyshire reporter Nicola Beckford went to meet two women to find out what it is like living with the disease.

