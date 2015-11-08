Pasteurising breast milk in Bangladesh

Video

The World Health Organisation recommends that babies should be fed exclusively on breast milk for the first six months of life, and that mothers should continue to breastfeed until the child is two.

But this is not always possible for women who have to return to work soon after the birth.

In Bangladesh, where child under-nutrition is a major problem, a new solution is being offered to help mothers working in garment factories to feed their babies breast milk for longer, as Akbar Hossain reports.