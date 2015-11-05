Video
Experimental genetic therapy 'miracle' saves baby with leukaemia
A baby girl from London has become the first person in the world to receive a revolutionary genetic treatment - which doctors have described as 'almost a miracle'.
Layla Richards was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just three months old.
After all conventional treatments had failed, doctors at Great Ormond Street decided on left was to try the experimental technique.
They say it has saved her life.
