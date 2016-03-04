Paralysed man: 'I can feel each muscle as I pedal'

Video

Darek Fidyka, who was paralysed from the chest down after a knife attack, can now ride an adapted tricycle.

He has also noticed a gradual return of feeling and muscle control below his injury.

The Polish medical team who treated him with a pioneering form of surgery, are now looking for two more paralysed patients with a similar injury to take part in research to see if they have found a way of curing paralysis.

The treatment involves taking specialist cells from deep in the patient's nose and injecting them into the spinal cord to help it regenerate.