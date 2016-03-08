Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Junior doctors: Why we are striking
Junior doctors in England will be out on strike on Wednesday and Thursday. They will be available only for emergency care.
They are in dispute with the government over a proposed new contract.
BBC News asked them why.
-
08 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window