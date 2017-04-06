Video

Simon, one of an increasing number of men suffering from anorexia, explains why he is frightened of eating.

The number of men receiving outpatient treatment for an eating disorder in England has grown twice as fast as women in the last three years, according to a BBC Breakfast investigation.

The number of male patients increased by 27%, compared to a 13% increase for females. Under 18s made up a third of male patients last year, with almost 400 boys seen in 2016. This figure was up 38% from 2015.

The figures show that men remain a small minority, around 1200 were treated last year, representing around 8% of the total.

