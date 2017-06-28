Make-up artist offers free makeovers to cancer patients

Video

Natalie Crawford was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28 and, as a result, lost her breasts, ovaries and hair.

"It’s those major things that make you a woman, that are getting taken away from you one by one," said Natalie.

Natalie now offers free makeovers to other women living with cancer.

"To have your make-up done, even just for a day, just makes you feel a little bit normal,” said the 28-year-old.

According to research by Cancer Research UK, 2,200 women under 40 are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK.

This clip is originally from 5 live. Video by Jessie Aru-Phillips.