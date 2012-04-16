Man hitchhikes to Personal Independence Payment assessment

Video

Paul Wood, who has Bipolar disorder and OCD, had been claiming Disability Living Allowance and was recently reassessed for it's replacement, the Personal Independence Payment.

But the automated booking system gave him an appointment outside his home city of Oxford, when no public transport was running.

The Department for Work and Pensions says if a claimant has difficulty attending an appointment they can rearrange the time and the venue, but not everyone is aware of the rules.