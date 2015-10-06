Mother's plea for daughter's right to die

Video

How do you decide whether it's right to go on treating a very sick child?

It's the question at the centre of the Charlie Gard case. His parents are not the first to fight for every option to be explored.

Less common is to hear a parent questioning whether their child should continue to receive life sustaining treatment.

Juliet Flower contacted the BBC via social media to tell her story. She believes it would be better for her daughter Rose to be allowed to die.