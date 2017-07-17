'Dyspraxia is like the physical version of dyslexia'

Video

Stephanie Guidera is a classical singer from Liverpool with the co-ordination disorder - dyspraxia.

The 26-year-old received a late diagnosis, aged 20, after a number of issues affected her whilst growing up.

"It's like being left-handed in a right-handed world," said Stephanie.

According to NHS Choices, around 3% of adults in the UK are thought to suffer with the condition.

This clip is originally from 5 live.