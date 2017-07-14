'Mannequins made it hard to recover from anorexia'

'Mannequin sizing made it harder for me to recover from my eating disorder'
They're in almost every shop window you pass down the high-street, but one girl from Derbyshire says mannequins are causing low self-esteem in women.

Shannon Guild is recovering from an eating disorder and the slim mannequins used in most shops have made her recovery much harder:

"Everybody is different and we all deserve to feel beautiful."

"We're asking for plastic to be reshaped," added the 21-year-old student.

Shannon is campaigning for shops to use a range of shapes and sizes.

Mannequin supplier Trade Lines Shop Equipment Ltd. says the average mannequin is a 5 feet 11 inches and a size 8-10.

This clip is originally from 5 live.

  • 14 Jul 2017
  • From the section Health
