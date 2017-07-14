'Mannequins made it hard to recover from anorexia'

Video

They're in almost every shop window you pass down the high-street, but one girl from Derbyshire says mannequins are causing low self-esteem in women.

Shannon Guild is recovering from an eating disorder and the slim mannequins used in most shops have made her recovery much harder:

"Everybody is different and we all deserve to feel beautiful."

"We're asking for plastic to be reshaped," added the 21-year-old student.

Shannon is campaigning for shops to use a range of shapes and sizes.

Mannequin supplier Trade Lines Shop Equipment Ltd. says the average mannequin is a 5 feet 11 inches and a size 8-10.

This clip is originally from 5 live.