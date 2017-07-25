Video
Vlogger: I'm using magnets to treat depersonalisation
Dodie Clark suffers from a mental health condition called depersonalisation which leaves her feeling depressed. She has tried a rare new treatment to help her with the condition.
The treatment is called trans-cranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS. It sends electromagnetic pulses to the brain.
Dodie explained the treatment to BBC Radio 5 live: “[It’s] like something prodding your brain and making your face twitch when you don’t want it to.”
