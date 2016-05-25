CQC: Care can be improved without extra funds
The outgoing Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Sir Mike Richards, has said the NHS is going to need more money to meet the increasing demands of a growing population - but it can also improve care without extra funds.
Sir Mike - whose role is based at the Care Quality Commission - suggested on the Today programme there were more cost-effective ways of running the service. He said that when money was forthcoming, it should be used to transform the NHS.
