Mental health crisis team 'wasn't there for my brother'

Video

The family of a 29-year-old man who took his own life say they tried to contact their local mental health crisis team in the days before his death, but couldn't get through.

The sister of Pete Morris, Abbie Warren, says she thinks weekend provision from mental health crisis teams is inadequate.

"We were waiting for some professionals to turn up and assess him and help us, and they didn't," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

At the inquest into Pete's death, the coroner found no fault with the 2gether Foundation Trust, and crisis services at the trust were rated 'outstanding' by the CQC in 2015.