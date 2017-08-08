Dr Derek Gatherer on catching and avoiding norovirus

Video

Athletes staying at one of the team hotels for the World Championships in London have fallen victim to a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Dr Derek Gatherer, a virologist and lecturer at Lancaster University, told Shaun Ley on the World at One the virus was "extremely infectious" and "very easy to spread rapidly through shared facilities like hotels".

He said "just rinsing your hands with cold water isn't really adequate" and that it was better to wash your hands with soap "at 60 degrees".